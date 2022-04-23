Man charged in December hit-and-run leaving 2 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was charged in a deadly crash on Abercorn Street that killed two people in December 2021.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dishan Hughes on homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence.

According to Georgia State Patrol, two 67-year-old men were crossing Abercorn Street near Janet Drive when a Jeep Cherokee, heading south, hit them. Investigators Hughes did not stop.

Both victims died at the scene. Hughes was later arrested and charged with hit-and-run and DUI.