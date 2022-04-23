ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Man charged in December hit-and-run leaving 2 dead

By Joseph Leonard
 1 day ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was charged in a deadly crash on Abercorn Street that killed two people in December 2021.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dishan Hughes on homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence.

According to Georgia State Patrol, two 67-year-old men were crossing Abercorn Street near Janet Drive when a Jeep Cherokee, heading south, hit them. Investigators Hughes did not stop.

Both victims died at the scene. Hughes was later arrested and charged with hit-and-run and DUI.

CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
