Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 19 as State Positivity Rate hits 8.09%

NORWALK, Conn. – Preparatory work for the Walk Bridge replacement project is underway, and major construction will begin next year, officials said Wednesday. “This project is not only going to help the (rail) corridor between Boston, New York and Washington, 197 trains travel over this bridge every day. But it’s also going to help travel around Norwalk. And a lot of the work is being done right now. You don’t see it,” Mayor Harry Rilling said, crediting the engineers hard work and ingenuity for attempting to minimize Norwalk’s pain as the State works to ensure the rail corridor maintains its functionality for decades to come.

3 DAYS AGO