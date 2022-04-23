ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 19 as State Positivity Rate hits 8.09%

westportlocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department of Public Health reported 19 more cases in Westport over the past...

westportlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.1%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.1%, up from Thursday's 2.64%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 13,834 tests have been reported since Thursday and 429 were positive. There are 92 patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, down eight since Thursday. Of the 92 patients hospitalized, 42 (45.7%) are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford Advocate

CT’s seven-day COVID positivity rate tops 8 percent

As COVID-19 activity continues to increase across Connecticut, the state reported Friday that the seven-day positivity rate of new tests had topped 8 percent. In its daily report Friday, the state said that 4,828 new cases were found in the past seven days among 59,647 tests for a positivity rate of 8.09 percent — the highest since the state switched to a seven-day figure in its reports in recent weeks.
FOX 61

Mask mandates repealed but COVID-19 cases rising

CONNECTICUT, USA — An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut is being driven by a number of factors. "Herd immunity is going lower, and then vaccine immunity is also waning to a certain extent and then there's the big reason which is the omicron variants as well," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare. "Elimination of masking certainly has contributed to it."
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westport#Covid#State Hospitalizations
FOX 61

Connecticut COVID cases rise as temperatures rise

HARTFORD, Conn. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut. On April 1, the daily test positivity rate was 3.68%. Now three weeks later, the test positivity rate stands at 8.09%, according to data from the state averaged over the past seven days. The spring weather Friday comes...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. urges lawmakers to pass legislation for new emissions standards

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The governor urged Connecticut lawmakers to pass legislative that would implement new emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in Newington. “The State of Connecticut is an example of how government can continue to...
NEWINGTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Himes and Blumenthal highlight $15 million for Walk Bridge project

NORWALK, Conn. – Preparatory work for the Walk Bridge replacement project is underway, and major construction will begin next year, officials said Wednesday. “This project is not only going to help the (rail) corridor between Boston, New York and Washington, 197 trains travel over this bridge every day. But it’s also going to help travel around Norwalk. And a lot of the work is being done right now. You don’t see it,” Mayor Harry Rilling said, crediting the engineers hard work and ingenuity for attempting to minimize Norwalk’s pain as the State works to ensure the rail corridor maintains its functionality for decades to come.
Connecticut Public

As eviction filings in Hartford have doubled, advocates blame the end of rental assistance

With most pandemic-related protections for renters expiring, eviction filings are spiking again in Connecticut and beyond. Hartford more than doubled its eviction filings compared to its pre-pandemic average between mid-March and early April. Bridgeport followed closely behind. That’s according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, which tracks eviction filings across 28 cities nationwide. Data shows that seven of those cities have surpassed pre-pandemic averages during that time frame.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy