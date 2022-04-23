Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 19 as State Positivity Rate hits 8.09%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.1%, up from Thursday's 2.64%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 13,834 tests have been reported since Thursday and 429 were positive. There are 92 patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, down eight since Thursday. Of the 92 patients hospitalized, 42 (45.7%) are...
As COVID-19 activity continues to increase across Connecticut, the state reported Friday that the seven-day positivity rate of new tests had topped 8 percent. In its daily report Friday, the state said that 4,828 new cases were found in the past seven days among 59,647 tests for a positivity rate of 8.09 percent — the highest since the state switched to a seven-day figure in its reports in recent weeks.
CONNECTICUT, USA — An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut is being driven by a number of factors. "Herd immunity is going lower, and then vaccine immunity is also waning to a certain extent and then there's the big reason which is the omicron variants as well," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare. "Elimination of masking certainly has contributed to it."
With the emergence of sub-variants of the COVID-19 Omicron strain rapidly spreading across the country, Connecticut continues to see the number of new cases and deaths in the state rise. In its latest update on Thursday, April 21, the state Department of Public Health reported 17 new virus-related deaths in...
The only food bank in Fairfield County says its food budget is in the red and its shelves are in danger of running bare. The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County provides food at less than 25 cents a pound to 90 organizations from Wilton to Greenwich, including senior centers, domestic violence and crisis centers and homeless centers.
HARTFORD, Conn. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut. On April 1, the daily test positivity rate was 3.68%. Now three weeks later, the test positivity rate stands at 8.09%, according to data from the state averaged over the past seven days. The spring weather Friday comes...
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The governor urged Connecticut lawmakers to pass legislative that would implement new emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in Newington. “The State of Connecticut is an example of how government can continue to...
NORWALK, Conn. – Real estate broker Jason Milligan’s attempt to invalidate the Redevelopment Agency’s Wall Street/West Avenue area plan hit a significant road bump Wednesday – Judge Sheila Ozalis ruled against him, without a trial. Milligan lost the motion for summary judgment, a request that the...
NORWALK, Conn. – Preparatory work for the Walk Bridge replacement project is underway, and major construction will begin next year, officials said Wednesday. “This project is not only going to help the (rail) corridor between Boston, New York and Washington, 197 trains travel over this bridge every day. But it’s also going to help travel around Norwalk. And a lot of the work is being done right now. You don’t see it,” Mayor Harry Rilling said, crediting the engineers hard work and ingenuity for attempting to minimize Norwalk’s pain as the State works to ensure the rail corridor maintains its functionality for decades to come.
With most pandemic-related protections for renters expiring, eviction filings are spiking again in Connecticut and beyond. Hartford more than doubled its eviction filings compared to its pre-pandemic average between mid-March and early April. Bridgeport followed closely behind. That’s according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, which tracks eviction filings across 28 cities nationwide. Data shows that seven of those cities have surpassed pre-pandemic averages during that time frame.
The head of a Bridgeport nonprofit is aiming to promote good health through the $160,000 federal grant he received. Dr. Dana Wade's mission is to help prevent diabetes and cardiovascular disease. "For me, it's another way to give back to the community – it's to dedicate my life to help...
Connecticut’s Municipal Accountability Review Board, or MARB, recently voted to increase its control over West Haven’s finances following an audit that determined the city misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal relief funds. Connecticut Mirror Investigative Reporter Andrew Brown has been following this story. On "All Things...
A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The judge's decision freed airlines, airports, and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements.
