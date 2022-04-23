ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clara Anna Gerber

Cover picture for the articleClara Anna Gerber, age 101, of Madison passed away peacefully April 20, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on January 23, 1921, the daughter of Swiss immigrants, Fred and Marie (Ingold) Gerber in Wyoming Valley township, Iowa County, Spring Green Wisconsin. Clara graduated from Spring Green High...

Channel 3000

Berniece E. (Schou) Post

MADISON – Berniece E. Post, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on May 24, 1927 in Madison, WI to parents, Werner and Isabel (Boness) Schou. She married her husband, Vernon, on October 23, 1948. They lived in Merrill, WI for a few years but returned to Madison in 1963. She was a proud member of the 40 and 8 American Legion Post 481 and the VFW Post 7591.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Rita Meinholz

Rita S. Meinholz, age 88, was called to Eternal Life on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center. She was born on March 28, 1934 in Sun Prairie, and was the daughter of Joseph and Thekla (Weber) Wagner. She married Robert Meinholz on June 21, 1955 in East Bristol.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Roger Stoll

Roger A. Stoll, age 76 of rural Belleville passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 26, 1945 in Monroe, WI the son of Charles and Mary (Miller) Stoll. Roger graduated from South Wayne High School and attended Madison Business College. On March 15, 1964 he was united in marriage to Donna Vickers at Peace United Church of Christ in Browntown. As a young man Roger worked as a cheesemaker. After becoming a farmer, Roger and his family moved to the Town of Primrose in 1973, where he has resided for the last fifty years. He was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mt. Vernon, where he had taught Sunday School, young life, and served on the church council. Roger was a loyal FFA supporter and member of the Farm Bureau. In addition to raising their own family Roger and Donna were foster parents for sixteen years along with hosting exchange students from around the world and country. He enjoyed playing cards, crosswords, and trips to the casino. Most of all he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Roger never found an ice cream flavor he didn’t like.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Michael “Mike” Harold Rivers

Michael “Mike” Harold Rivers, age 49, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Agrace Hospice after a tough eight-month battle with cancer. He was born on October 28,1972 to Bernard and Louise (Kearney) Rivers in Madison, WI. Mike started several businesses while living in the Monroe area,...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Stanley Cameron

MADISON – Stanley Cameron, age 79, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at UW-Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Reese and Grace (Brown) Cameron. Stanley attended Manual Arts High School and graduated from Los Angeles Valley College....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Russell Dean Arnold

COTTAGE GROVE/MOUNT HOREB – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Russ Dean Arnold, age 86. He went peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1935, the son of Fred and Alma (Wirth) Arnold. He married Joan Bertoli on March 23, 1963, in Mount Horeb.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
Channel 3000

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow, 94, of Livingston, Wisconsin, formerly of Rewey died on December 13, 2021 at Edenbrook of Platteville, Wisconsin. Private family services will be April 30, 2022 at the Rewey Methodist Church. Pastor Clark Grosvenor will officiate. Burial will be at Bryn Zion Cemetery rural Rewey. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Belmont Convention Center from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Evelyn C. Mercer

Evelyn C. Mercer, 80, of Lone Rock passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 due to complications of Alzheimers. She was born November 26, 1941 to LeVern “Bob” and Helen (Yanske) Stoltz. Evelyn graduated from Spring Green High School in 1959. While working at the Lone Rock Cafe she met her future husband, Milo Mercer, and the two were married on August 26, 1961.
LONE ROCK, WI
