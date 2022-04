CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An altered approach at the plate seems to have paid off for Nick George. The Robert C. Byrd baseball junior, who went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI as the Flying Eagles beat Herbert Hoover 12-2 in six innings Saturday, found the right mix to turn popouts into line drives. All three of his hits were doubles as he led RCB past the visiting Huskies.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO