SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t quite as tidy as it could have been, but North Marion baseball had little trouble earning a 14-7 win Friday at Lincoln. The homestanding Cougars did just enough offensively to avoid a run-rule defeat and push the Huskies the distance, but the damage North Marion’s hitters did in the early innings had already all but settled the outcome. It was a 13-3 game after four complete frames.

SHINNSTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO