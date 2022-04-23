Teen girl killed on Florida Boulevard, police identify suspects

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
When it comes to the great state of Florida, nothing surprises you anymore. Gators could fly, the Everglades could freeze, and Disney World could be cut off from the political teet (OK, that last one actually happened), and we would hardly bat an eye. So great is their capacity for chaos. So long have they reveled in it. And yet we can’t help be shocked by this story out of Delray Beach, where 74-year-old Robert Levine is under arrest for attempted first-degree murder for shooting 64-year-old Herbert Merritt in the ankle and beating him with a golf club after he found Merritt walking his dog along the 15th hole of Kings Point Golf Club just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
A South Carolina 19-year-old’s suspended sentence is drawing outrage from the teen who accused him of sexually assaulting her three years ago and the family of another alleged victim who died of self-inflicted injuries before her case could go to trial. Two weeks ago, Bowen Turner pleaded guilty to...
A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old is recovering after he was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire. Police say the incident happened Sunday when a group of three or four kids were playing with gasoline outside of their homes. Maria Rua's 6-year-old's son Dominick is in the...
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County man is facing theft charges Tuesday after police say they caught him with stolen catalytic converters. Andrew Brown was arrested after a witness spotted him cutting a catalytic converter off a car in a hotel parking lot off Highway 64. An employee at Home 2 Suites near Wolfchase […]
New Jersey State Police seized a 20-year-old Brooklyn resident who they said shot a man during a robbery attempt at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford earlier this month. The NYPD and members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force helped detectives from the New Jersey State Police Troop...
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department arrested a man who was threatening to shoot people on the street while armed on Sunday. Allen Green of Sacramento was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and exhibiting a firearm, among several other charges. Police were called to the 600 block of […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has now passed away after she was seriously injured in a house fire last week, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to a home near Brown and Maple avenues for a report of a fire. When […]
