Golf Roundup

Two legendary golfers, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to play together at an official PGA Tour event. The pair has already filed the application for the upcoming U. S. Open, according to a Twitter post by TWLEGION. Golfers usually have to wait until their application has been accepted by the authority to know whether they would play or not.
The duo of Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira were forced to withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to the latter sustaining a back injury, the official PGA Tour communications team have said. Niemann and Pereira had made a solid start to the only team event on the...
If you've ever played or watched golf on TV, you've no doubt heard someone refer to a player as "having the honor." The honor of what, you've probably thought. But in golf, to have the honor means something significant to how the game is played, not just a badge or certificate.
AVONDALE, La — (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on...
All Bill Haas wanted to do was cozy his 47-foot birdie putt into tap-in range at the 18th hole at TPC Louisiana so Team Haas could have a stress-free finish to the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. So much for best-laid plans. Bill’s putt stalled 4...
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes. Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark...
Patrick Cantlay says he has felt "good vibes all week" with Xander Schauffele as they extended their lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour. Cantlay and Schauffele fired a blistering 13-under par 59 at TPC Louisiana at the only team event of the tour schedule on day one and followed that with a 4-under 68 with five birdies and one bogey.
Greg Norman says he is planning on coming out of retirement to play the 150th Open at St Andrews. Two-time Open winner Norman, 67, has told an Australian newspaper that he was filling out his entry form. The Great White Shark has not played professional golf in more than 10...
The 2022 PGA Championship will get underway on Thursday, May 19, and a number of players will enter Southern Hills Country Club confident they can secure their first major championship. Cameron Smith is coming off a third-place finish at the Masters and has finished on top of the leaderboard twice since the calendar flipped to 2022. He won the Players Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this season, but should he be included in your 2022 PGA Championship picks?
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot up the leaderboard in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, carding an incredible better-ball score of 59 in Louisiana. The American duo, who have played together at the 2019 Presidents Cup and the 2021 Ryder Cup, made 11 birdies and...
The 2022 APGA Tour at Las Vegas final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Herrera, who earned the APGA Tour win at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. The 36-hole event was won on 4-under 138, with Herrera capping off his second round of 68 with a 30-foot birdie putt that he needed to pull into the lead.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set a new 54-hole PGA Tour scoring record as they took full command of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on moving day. The American duo opened their week with a stunning 13-under 59, followed that with a 4-under 68 and almost carded their second 59 of the week during Saturday’s third round.
When the Zurich Classic switched to a team event back in 2017, it wouldn’t have been surprising if the tournament struggled to attract star players in the field. But on Saturday at TPC Louisiana, many of golf’s biggest names duked it out in a barrage of birdies everyone could enjoy.
Three rounds are in the book at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the only full-field team event with 2 golfers paired in a 72-hole event. Below, we look at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans odds entering Sunday’s final round. Check back throughout the season for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
(AP) — Notah Begay III competed in a tournament for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the score isn’t what matters to him. His appearance on the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour in Arizona has been a mixture of inspiration and appreciation. Begay, a four-time PGA...
From one major to another. It's been six years since the last Masters and the last Open Championship that saw Tom Watson on the field. But this week there is Super Stakes on the agenda, a whole other sport and another major, and he will be there. Horse cutting, that...
Comments / 0