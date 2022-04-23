ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Helen Mirren’s Under-$100 Eco-Friendly Sneakers Now Come in New Colors

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOvL1_0fHlAfJB00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

What do Dame Helen Mirren, professional longboard surfer Kelia Moniz and Robert Downey, Jr. have in common? Besides being award-winning talents, they’ve all worn Brazil-based label Cariuma’s eco-friendly (and under $100) OCA Low sneakers . And in honor of Earth Day, the certified B Corp company is dropping its best-selling kicks in two new colorways — so if you’ve yet to nab the often sold-out shoes, now’s your chance to get them and get an extra perk for the planet.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Made of organic cotton and recycled canvas, the $89 shoes come in an exclusive vibrant green or sand shade (they’re also available for $79 in other colors). The eyelets are made of bio-based material and the outsole comes from Cariuma’s new Bloom rubber, a lightweight and renewable material made of algae. Inside, there’s a comfy and cushioned insert made of sustainable cork and mamona (a plant-based organic alternative to petroleum.) They’re finished with the line “Stand Up for Mother Earth” to remind wearers of their impact on the globe with every step they take.

Though Cariuma typically plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every one pair sold, the company is upping that count to 10 for products purchased through April 30. The brand says those efforts help to “restore the biodiversity and carbon-capturing potential” of the Amazonian ecosystem, where deforestation has left less than 13 percent of the forest floor intact.

Mirren wore a green pair of the OCA Low Top sneakers last year at the Cannes Film Festival, and other Hollywood stars who have stepped into Cariuma include Pete Davidson (who wore a black pair of the brand’s IBI shoes on Saturday Night Live ), Jon Hamm, Naomi Watts and Noah Centineo.

The ethically-made shoes are shipped in recycled packaging and Cariuma meets the certifications of the Global Organic Textile Standard, Oeko-Tex, FSC, Leather Working Group, OCIA International and more organizations.

The footwear label’s popular OCA shoes once had a 26,000-person waitlist. For the Earth Day colorway, the brand is only producing the number of pairs ordered to avoid excess waste, so if you’re in need of a fresh new pair of kicks, you can shop the limited-edition shoes in women’s and men’s sizes online at Cariuma’s website here .

Cariuma Women’s OCA Low Top Sneakers in Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uA9k8_0fHlAfJB00

Cariuma Women's OCA Low Top Sneakers

$89


Buy now

Cariuma Women’s OCA Low Top Sneakers in Sand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSoP2_0fHlAfJB00

Cariuma Women's OCA Low Top Sneakers

$89


Buy now

Cariuma Men’s OCA Low Top Sneakers in Green

Cariuma Men's OCA Low Top Sneakers

$89


Buy now

Cariuma Men’s OCA Low Top Sneakers in Sand

Cariuma Men's OCA Low Top Sneakers

$89


Buy now

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s Mom Calls Out Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “You Don’t Even Go Every Year”

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment. Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Naomi Watts
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara stuns in skinny jeans and head-to-toe designer

Sofia Vergara has wowed fans with a must-see outfit. The Modern Family star took to social media to showcase her sartorial prowess, wearing head-to-toe designer for a casual mirror selfie. The 49-year-old looked breathtaking in a pair of skinny blue ripped jeans, paired with a lime green long-sleeve top with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Helen Mirren wanted Nick Frost’s role in Shaun of the Dead

We always hear about cinematic near misses. Like Tom Cruise nearly being Edward Scissorhands, Will Smith saying no to Neo, or Leonardo DiCaprio deciding not to be in American Psycho. Perhaps one of the cruellest cuts though is Helen Mirren missing out on a role in one of the best comedy movies ever, Shaun of the Dead.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Mother Earth#Biodiversity#Oca
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy