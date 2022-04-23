Judge HRs twice, throws out runner, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field, leading the New York Yankees over Cleveland 4-1 in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians.
Judge put the Yankees ahead in the third inning against Eli Morgan when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu with drive into the right field seats.NFL planning first-ever triple-header on Christmas: Reports
Judge added a solo shot into the short porch in the fifth off Tanner Tully, a 27-year-old left-hander who made his major league debut.
It was the 17th two-homer game for Judge.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0