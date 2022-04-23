ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Judge HRs twice, throws out runner, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field, leading the New York Yankees over Cleveland 4-1 in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians.

Judge put the Yankees ahead in the third inning against Eli Morgan when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu with drive into the right field seats.

Judge added a solo shot into the short porch in the fifth off Tanner Tully, a 27-year-old left-hander who made his major league debut.

It was the 17th two-homer game for Judge.

