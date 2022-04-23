ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Covid: Test Positivity Up Nearly 50% In One Week As New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.2 Begins To Show

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
 1 day ago
Covid test positivity in California is up 47.6% in the past week, according to the California State data dashboard . One week ago, the 7-day daily test positivity rate was 2.1%. Today, it sits at 3.1%. That’s quite a jump for a metric that is averaged over seven days to account for daily fluctuations in data reporting and testing.

The rise comes as a new version of Omicron , a subvariant of BA.2 called BA.2.12.2 is making inroads in the region and across the country. The sublineage is thought to have a 23%–27% growth advantage over BA.2, according to the New York State Department of Public Health.

Nationally, BA.2.12.2 now accounts for 19% of all new cases specifically sequenced for variants in the country, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That means the strain — barely on the national radar two weeks ago — is now being identified in close to 1 in 5 newly-sequenced cases.

California, however, does not break Omicron data out into sublineages, a practice that made it hard to track the rise of BA.2 and is now making it hard to chart BA.2.12.1, since all Omicron — which accounts for 99.2% of the state’s cases — is lumped in together.

But reporting indicates that in the southwestern region made up of California, Nevada and Arizona, BA.2.12.2 is responsible for about 9% of new cases. That data, however, is over a week old. The subvariant’s share of cases has likely grown. Whether or not BA.2.12.2 is driving infections in California is unclear. But something is.

The last day for which complete daily case data is available on the California Covid data dashboard is April 13, which saw 3,674 new infections.

California now only reports new cases in a lump sum two times a week, and then backdates the numbers over the following weeks. The most recent lump-sum report was posted today.

The three-day cases total reported by California today is 15,747. That averages out to 5,297 a day. That’s a 42% rise in nine days — since April 13 — which roughly parallels the rise in test positivity. Of course, the number of tests reported in the state continues to fall, so the raw number of cases is likely to be higher.

Covid Whiplash: Now-Dominant BA.2 Variant Being Quickly Overtaken Across The U.S. By Yet Another Faster-Growing Omicron Offshoot, Says CDC

Just as most Americans have caught wind of the BA.2 variant of Omicron — which overtook the original Omicron as the dominant strain in the U.S. less than a month ago — another possibly faster-growing version of Omicron is quickly making inroads. The new Omicron sublineage BA.2.12.1 now accounts for 19% of all new cases specifically sequenced for variants in the country, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That means the strain — barely on the national radar two weeks ago — is now being identified in close...
‘The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke Says “Sometimes Bigger Is Better” As Fox Hit Eyes A Season 8 – Contenders Docs + Unscripted

The Masked Singer has found itself in the middle of political controversy during its current seventh season after Deadline revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants. Donald Trump's lawyer was unmasked this week on the Fox reality competition series. But for executive producer Craig Plestis, who brought the Korean format to the U.S., the challenge remains the same for every season. "For us, it's always that struggle, what can we do that's different, that's exciting to get the viewers engaged more. This season with [the show's tagline] 'The Good, The Bad and the...
‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’s W. Kamau Bell Says Bill Cosby Has Become “A Catalyst In Understanding America” – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

We Need To Talk About Cosby is a four-part documentary in which comedian-turned-TV host W. Kamau Bell measures the groundbreaking accomplishments of Bill Cosby against the volume of women who accused him of sexually assaulting them after drugging them. The Showtime docu, which premiered at January's virtual Sundance Film Festival, was highlighted during a panel at Deadline's Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season showcase. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline's Complete Coverage Cosby finds an interesting way into the discussion, as Bell interviews past co-workers, academics and women about their conflicted feelings.
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Ba 2 12 1#Ba 2 12 2#Subvariant
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

Boston Doctors Explain New Reported Side Effect of COVID Vaccine

A top vaccine expert is calling for further research into tinnitus after he developed the possible side effect following his second dose of the MRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Gregory Poland, MD, is the director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group in Minnesota. While he remains an advocate for vaccines, he said he wants a better understanding of why he developed tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, after his second dose.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
