Colonie, NY

Maloney sits ten for Shen in no hit win over Colonie

By Jared Phillips
 1 day ago

Clifton Park, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Suburban Council baseball season is starting to take shape, and with that came a pair of great Friday afternoon matchups, starting with a pitcher’s duel in Clifton Park.

Colonie’s Sam Falace took the bump for the Raiders and was dealing all afternoon. He didn’t allow a hit through three innings, but the Plainsmen got to him in the fourth.

Jack Griffin fired a ball to third that the Raiders couldn’t turn, giving Shen a 1-0 lead. From there, Plainsmen pitcher Colin Maloney continued his spectacular outing, as he no hit the Raiders in six and two thirds innings.

Maloney’s strong start on the mound helped Shen to a 1-0 win over Colonie to improve to 6-3 on the season. The Plainsmen head to Mamaroneck Saturday for a 12:30 game while Colonie hosts CBA at 11 a.m.

