Crews battle fire on Sixth Avenue in Troy

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Fire crews battled a house fire on Sixth Avenue in Troy Friday night. The roof of one home was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to contain the fire and continued to look for hot spots late Friday night. The fire chief said there were no injuries, but it was a two-alarm fire that brought in crews from Watervliet and Albany.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.