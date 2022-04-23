ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Crews battle fire on Sixth Avenue in Troy

By Conall Smith, Courtney Ward
 1 day ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Fire crews battled a house fire on Sixth Avenue in Troy Friday night. The roof of one home was completely engulfed in flames.

Troy warning of potential excess lead in residents’ water

Crews were able to contain the fire and continued to look for hot spots late Friday night. The fire chief said there were no injuries, but it was a two-alarm fire that brought in crews from Watervliet and Albany.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

