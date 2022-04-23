Martinsburg Housing Authority meeting scheduled

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed measures into law Thursday aimed at increasing public safety, jobs, environmental stewardship and mental health resources. The Republican governor, who prioritized initiatives to support the police and fight crime this legislative session, signed legislation to increase transparency in the criminal justice system and to create a state gun analytics center to coordinate resources to screen and vet gun cases to improve the prosecution of gun crimes. “Violent crime continues to be Marylanders’ top priority, and today we’re signing our Judicial Transparency Act, so that the public knows more about the sentences that are being handed down for...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO