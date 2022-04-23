ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Martinsburg Housing Authority meeting scheduled

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 1 day ago

MARTINSBURG — The regular meeting of the City...

www.journal-news.net

PennLive.com

County commissioners schedule evening meetings

The Perry County commissioners have scheduled several meetings to take place in the evenings around the county in coming months. According to the announcement on the county website, an evening meeting will be held in each of the next three months. Those dates and places are:. April 18 — Veterans...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Signs Maryland Public Safety Bills And Tax Credit For Jobs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed measures into law Thursday aimed at increasing public safety, jobs, environmental stewardship and mental health resources. The Republican governor, who prioritized initiatives to support the police and fight crime this legislative session, signed legislation to increase transparency in the criminal justice system and to create a state gun analytics center to coordinate resources to screen and vet gun cases to improve the prosecution of gun crimes. “Violent crime continues to be Marylanders’ top priority, and today we’re signing our Judicial Transparency Act, so that the public knows more about the sentences that are being handed down for...
MARYLAND STATE
Northern Virginia Daily

Court pre-trial services expand to Warren, Shenandoah counties

FRONT ROYAL — Judges now have additional information to help them determine if defendants in Warren and Shenandoah counties should receive bail. Old Dominion Court Services, based out offices attached to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility in Frederick County, expanded its services to Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties in the fall. The agency has been around for nearly 30 years, previously serving only the city of Winchester, and Frederick and Clarke counties. It also oversees the jurisdictions’ probation programs.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Martinsburg, WV
The Frederick News-Post

City to buy lot adjacent to new police headquarters

The next step in the development of a new headquarters for the Frederick Police Department is complete, as the city approved buying a parking lot behind the new site. The city’s aldermen voted Thursday night to approve a plan between the city and DV Frederick LLC to buy the parking lot behind the new headquarters location at 100 E. All Saints St. for $2.55 million. The lot lies between the rear of the building and East Street.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
#Conference Room
FireRescue1

Bill honoring fallen Md. firefighter signed into law

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A bill named for Joshua Laird — a Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services battalion chief who died in August battling a two-alarm fire — was one of more than 100 that Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law Thursday. The new...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Childcare resource center opens in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One of the biggest challenges as many of us head back to the office is finding good and affordable child care again. Well, a new resource center that just opened up in western Maryland today is looking to help with that. The childcare resource center, Childcare Choices opened up under Maryland’s […]
Bay Journal

‘Forever chemicals’ linger in West Virginia streams, blood samples

It’s been nearly six years since city officials in Martinsburg, WV, learned that one of the wells supplying drinking water to their community contained harmful levels of per– and polyfluoroalkyl substances, extremely persistent compounds often called “forever chemicals.”. Authorities promptly took the tainted well out of service...
MARTINSBURG, WV

