Simon strikes out 14, Colts move on to Big 10 championship game

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Philip Barbour advances to the Big 10 Conference championship game with a 3-1 win over Robert C. Byrd.

It was a true pitcher’s duel at it’s finest. Two of the top pitchers in the state, RCB’s Fran Alvaro and PB’s Sara Simon, battled it out early on.

RCB broke the silence in the top of the third as Fran Alvaro drove in the Eagles’ only run.

Philip Barbour heated up in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring all three of its runs for the win.

Simon was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 batters and allowing just four hits.

Alvaro struck out nine.

Philip Barbour advances to play Lincoln in the conference championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Cougars’ home field.

