ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Simon strikes out 14, Colts move on to Big 10 championship game

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Z1o9_0fHl8v9600

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Philip Barbour advances to the Big 10 Conference championship game with a 3-1 win over Robert C. Byrd.

It was a true pitcher’s duel at it’s finest. Two of the top pitchers in the state, RCB’s Fran Alvaro and PB’s Sara Simon, battled it out early on.

RCB broke the silence in the top of the third as Fran Alvaro drove in the Eagles’ only run.

Philip Barbour heated up in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring all three of its runs for the win.

Simon was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 batters and allowing just four hits.

Alvaro struck out nine.

Philip Barbour advances to play Lincoln in the conference championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Cougars’ home field.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Maier, Ilderton excited to bring local talent to Marshall women’s hoops

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Marshall women’s basketball roster currently has zero players from the State of West Virginia- that changes with the incoming recruiting class. Earlier this year, Fairmont Senior first team All-State selection, Meredith Maier, signed with the Thundering Herd. Yesterday a familiar face decided to join her. Peyton Ilderton out of Logan High […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

O’Neil drives in four as Huskies top Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – North Marion left Shinnston with a 14-7 win on Friday night. The Huskies got up early against Lincoln, putting three runs on the board in the top of the first inning. The Cougars answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 3-3 heading […]
SHINNSTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shinnston, WV
Shinnston, WV
Sports
City
Simon, WV
WDTV

Gold team boasts one-point win in annual Gold-Blue Spring Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU spring practices concluded with its annual Gold-Blue Spring Game Saturday, the Gold team finding itself winners. The Gold team got out to an early 15-0 lead - a touchdown from Lyn-J Dixon early in the game, followed by five points off an Aubrey Burks spring game-rule interception - but allowed 14 unanswered points from the Blue team in the second quarter before pulling ahead with a field goal at half.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

New schedule format in place for WVSSAC State Basketball Tournaments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Starting in the 2022-2023 season, the WVSSAC State Basketball Tournaments will operate on a rotating schedule. For the first two editions of the four-class tournament in 2021 and 2022, the schedule was fixed and the championship games operated on the same schedule. As a result, all Class AAAA quarterfinal games were played on Thursday and teams needed to play three games over the final three days of the tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Striking Out#Rcb#Pb#Eagles#Lincoln#Nexstar Media Inc
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue guard with over 100 games played hits transfer portal

Purdue has seen one player hit the transfer portal Thursday evening. The player is Eric Hunter Jr., a veteran guard with 128 games played (78 starts) over four seasons with the Boilermakers. Hunter has hit the portal as a graduate transfer. Hunter’s decision is an interesting one as he has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Haley, Hanna Cavinder Announce Transfer Destination

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to go across the country to continue their collegiate careers. Haley posted on her Twitter account that she and her sister Hanna have committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Per On3Sports, the twins have cashed in on NIL Deals (what college athlete hasn’t?) with Boost...
MIAMI, FL
WBOY 12 News

Man pleads guilty in death of 50-day-old infant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man accused of killing a 50-day-old infant has pleaded guilty to the death of a child by abuse in Clarksburg. On April 19, Lucian Grayson, 19, of Mt. Clare, pleaded guilty to a single charge of death of a child by abuse in the killing of 50-day-old Rowan Grayson-Seech in exchange […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man facing drug charges after passing out in cemetery

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man was arrested after officers found drugs and messages on his phone about buying and selling meth. According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Vista View Road in Kingwood where a man had been passed out in his […]
KINGWOOD, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy