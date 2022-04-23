‘Our community really needed this;’ Sugar Maple Festival returns to Bellbrook

Sugar Maple Festival

BELLBROOK — This weekend in Greene County, a popular festival returns for the first time in two years.

Organizers expect up to 15,000 people to come out to the Sugar Maple Festival in Downtown Bellbrook.

The festival includes live entertainment, free activities for kids, a beer tent and many maple syrup-themed treats.

“We are so excited that everybody’s back,” Thasha Kuntz, festival food vendor chair told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

The festival has had to be put on hold the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

“The community was really disappointed. This is a way for us all to get together, for the kids to let loose and just have good family time,” Tosha Shupe, festival chairperson said.

Shupe and Kuntz said they don’t know how many people attended the first day of the festival Friday, but it was among their largest.

“It’s really heartwarming to see so many people come out tonight,” Kuntz said.

It’s also a boost to the local economy.

“We really needed this our community really needed this,” Shupe said.

“It raises a lot of money for our community and we support our fire department and our schools and our police department with this money and so it means a lot to our community.”

The festival runs until Sunday afternoon.

For a full list of events and more information about the festival visit here.

©2022 Cox Media Group