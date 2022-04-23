ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellbrook, OH

‘Our community really needed this;’ Sugar Maple Festival returns to Bellbrook

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
Sugar Maple Festival

BELLBROOK — This weekend in Greene County, a popular festival returns for the first time in two years.

Organizers expect up to 15,000 people to come out to the Sugar Maple Festival in Downtown Bellbrook.

The festival includes live entertainment, free activities for kids, a beer tent and many maple syrup-themed treats.

“We are so excited that everybody’s back,” Thasha Kuntz, festival food vendor chair told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

The festival has had to be put on hold the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

“The community was really disappointed. This is a way for us all to get together, for the kids to let loose and just have good family time,” Tosha Shupe, festival chairperson said.

Shupe and Kuntz said they don’t know how many people attended the first day of the festival Friday, but it was among their largest.

“It’s really heartwarming to see so many people come out tonight,” Kuntz said.

It’s also a boost to the local economy.

“We really needed this our community really needed this,” Shupe said.

“It raises a lot of money for our community and we support our fire department and our schools and our police department with this money and so it means a lot to our community.”

The festival runs until Sunday afternoon.

For a full list of events and more information about the festival visit here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WKRC

Ohio refuse workers praised after rescuing puppy found under trash in dumpster

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - A Columbus Division of Refuse operator rescued a puppy last week that was found under trash in a dumpster on the city's east side. The Columbus Department of Public Service said Dave Carlson was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex when he found a puppy in a dumpster struggling to get out from under trash.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Some LaRosa’s locations out of ingredient due to supplier issue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some LaRosa’s pizzeria locations may be out of lettuce. The Cincinnati-based restaurant chain sent word Friday that its supplier had temporarily stopped deliveries due to an issue with its harvesting equipment. Perhaps obviously, it won’t have any affect on the restaurant’s pizza offerings, but salad and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Claims of nursing home neglect highlight new 'camera in rooms' law in Ohio

AMELIA, Ohio — "He played Santa Claus for many years for kids," Tommy Holcomb said. "I knew him as dad and Santa dad." Holcomb's happy memories of his late father, a Vietnam veteran, are tainted by what he considers inadequate care at Sunrise Manor nursing home in Amelia and a separate facility in Hamilton County.
AMELIA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five kids from UA elementary school hospitalized after eating ‘non-school food’

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five students at an Upper Arlington elementary school were taken to the hospital Friday after eating a “non-school food” item at lunch. A message from Upper Arlington Schools Superintendent Paul Imhoff to parents said the children at Windmere Elementary School became ill after sharing the “non-school food” item during lunch. The scare happened […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Watauga Democrat

Kick for a Cause to raise money for Hospitality House recreation efforts

BOONE – The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is hosting a kickball tournament from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at the Watauga Community Recreation Center to raise money for shelter activities. “Kick for a Cause” will consist of games of six innings or 45...
BOONE, NC
