DENVER (CBS4)– Crews continued to work on repairing a water main break that caused major flooding over the weekend. The 100-year-old pipe burst at 45th Avenue and Perry Street early Sunday morning. (credit: CBS) Standing water was so deep in some areas that vehicles were nearly submerged. The entire neighborhood continues to clean up Monday morning, a day after the break happened. The break caused flooding that impacted eight blocks, and forced some families out of their homes. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the neighborhood on Monday morning, which showed several cars parked on streets covered in mud. There were also Denver Water crews working on repairs and a big hole in the street. Denver Water said the break happened on a large 24-inch pipe. It took crews a while to shut off the water, which finally happened around 11 a.m. Sunday. Water was also shut off at Regis University campus. (credit: CBS) Restoration experts will be assessing the damage to the roads and homes. Those homes impacted by the break will be without water until the pipe is repaired.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO