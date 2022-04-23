ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HS SOFTBALL: MHS falls in heartbreaker to Frenship for 2-6A title

By Christopher Hadorn
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8LDD_0fHl8oDF00
Frenship's Sydnee Bowlin safely steals second as Midland High's Nalaney Paul tries to grab the throw 04/22/2020 at Martin Field. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The Midland High softball team gave Wolfforth Frenship a battle over nine innings with the District 2-6A title on the line on a gusty Friday evening at Martin Field.

But the Lady Bulldogs fell one run short again.

Pinch hitter Alexis Clark plated Abbey Tarr with a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth to lift the Lady Tigers to a 3-2 win over the Lady Bulldogs and give Frenship the outright District 2-6A title.

Tarr led off the ninth by launching a triple deep to left.

The Lady Bulldogs (27-7, 9-3) fell short of their pursuit of a repeat district title, falling to Frenship (20-8, 11-1) in their two losses by a combined two runs. The Lady Tigers took the first game by a score of 6-5 on a walk-off home run from Jill Franco in Wolfforth.

MHS will represent District 2-6A as the No. 2 seed and face the No. 3 seed from District 1-6A in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

MHS starting pitcher Alex Aguilar, the reigning District 2-6A MVP, took a tough luck loss as she allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over nine innings, while striking out 18. The Wichita State signee was honored before the game as the Lady Bulldogs’ only senior on Senior Night.

In the eighth inning, Aguilar pitched out of trouble as Frenship put runners on first and second with no out. But Aguilar induced a 5-3 double play to get out of the jam, as third baseman Breigh Houser stepped on the bag and fired to first base for the second out.

In the bottom of the eighth, Samantha Bustos reached third with two outs but MHS failed to drive her home.

The Lady Bulldogs also had Bree Battenfelder on third and Nalaney Paul on first in the bottom of the ninth but stranded both. MHS went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

"We are extremely proud of the kids," Lady Bulldogs head coach Shawnda Vines said. "We feel they had a lot of fight. They never gave up. They were down 2-0 and were able to tie the ballgame. We're proud of them. We just didn't have a clutch hit when we needed it. We had the winning run on third base twice and we didn't push them in. We've got to do a better job at the plate in that situational hitting. We just needed that clutch hit."

The Lady Tigers immediately put pressure on Aguilar in the first as Sydnee Bowlin led off the game with a single. Bowlin stole second base and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Aguilar had a chance to get out of the inning unscathed, but MHS committed a two-out error, allowing Bowlin to score and give Frenship a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 2-0 in the fourth when Abbey Tarr singled on a shallow fly to center, scoring courtesy runner Ami Perez. Perez was running for Maddie Stewart, who led off the fourth by driving a double deep to left.

MHS finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth when  Battenfelder plated courtesy runner Daelyn Hinojos with a sacrifice fly to left. Hinojos ran for Aguilar after she smoked a double deep to center.

The Lady Bulldogs had a chance to another run in the fourth when Yesenia Rodriguez hit a ball down the right-field line but Tarr, the right fielder, made an impressive catch on the run to end the inning.

MHS used little ball to the tie the game in the fifth, as Makenah Dutchover led off with a bunt single. Dutchover advanced to second on a wild pitch and went to third on a sacrifice from Nalaney Paul.

Bustos drove home Dutchover with a squeeze bunt, tying the score at 2.

Frenship's Erin Boles held MHS to two runs on eight hits and two walks over nine innings. Boles struck out two.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP 3, MIDLAND HIGH 2, 9 INNINGS

Frenship          100      100      001      --         3          7          0

Midland          000      010      000      --         2          8          1

Erin Boles and Maddie Stewart. Alex Aguilar and Samantha Bustos. W – Boles. L – Aguilar. 2B – Frenship: Maddie Stewart; MHS: Aguilar. 3B – Frenship: Abbey Tarr.

DISTRICT 2-6A SOFTBALL STANDINGS

District            Overall

W        L         W        L

yx-Frenship          11         1          20           8

x-Midland          9          3          27        7

x-Abilene            7        5          16        9

x-Odessa 6         6          11          10

Permian           4          8          17        15

Legacy 3          9          15        19

SA Central      2          10          12        14

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched district title

Tuesday’s scores

Legacy 12, San Angelo Central 7; Midland High 4, Abilene High 3; Wolfforth Frenship 9, Odessa High 3; Odessa Permian was open

Friday’s scores

Wolfforth Frenship 3, Midland High 2; Legacy 5, Odessa Permian 4; Abilene High 6, San Angelo Central 1; Odessa High is open

END OF REGULAR SEASON

