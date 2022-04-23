ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB sweeps doubleheader, postseason hopes still alive

By Avi Carr-Gloth
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lt86B_0fHl7TA900

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The UTPB Falcons virtually need to win out to make the playoffs.

They kept those hopes alive by sweeping the West Texas A&M Buffalos in a home doubleheader 4-1 and 4-3.

Watch the video above for highlights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

MCH to host Desert Dash Fundraiser Run

ODESSA, TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – Runners from across the Basin are invited to the annual Desert Dash 5/10K run, 2K walk, and children’s fun run event this Saturday at Mission Fitness. In 2021, the event saw more than 150 runners and raised nearly $20,000 for the Medical Center Health Foundation.  Runners can lace up their sneakers […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around 12:23 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Sweeps#West Texas A M#Utpb#Kmid Kpej
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot at his child and the child’s mother during a custody exchange. Isaac Mancha is facing three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge for possession of marijuana.  The incident happened on April 7 when an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release, Texas DPS reported a crash that happened last week on April 15th around 8:29 pm. According to the crash report, the accident left one person dead and 2 people injured. The crash report reveals that a motorcyclist was traveling on W. 16th street (FM 3472) when […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs middle school teacher Daniel Decker is behind bars after police said he behaved inappropriately with two girls at Highland Middle School. Decker has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, a third-degree felony.  According to a news release, the Hobbs Police Department began investigating on […]
HOBBS, NM
KTRE

Friday on the diamond: Lufkin softball snags 2-seed entering the playoffs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin softball team secured the 2-seed for 16-5A as they head to the playoffs next week after beating Nacogdochges 10-1. Nacogdoches will now be the 3-seed heading into the playoffs. In 21-3A action, Huntington beat Central to take the 2-seed while the lady Bulldogs will...
LUFKIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Downtown Odessa, Odessa Arts to host walking tour this Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Odessa Arts is inviting the community for an evening of fun this Friday. The evening will consist of a walking tour of downtown with seven stops between the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and Roosters such as Copper Key Gift and Revival Float Spa, each featuring a different […]
ODESSA, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan softball falls to district leaders Harker Heights on Senior Night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Harker Heights 7-4 at the Vikings Athletic Complex on Friday for Senior Night. A 5-run 4th inning helped propel the Lady Knights to victory. Evan Fuller had a 2 RBI triple to help widen the gap and give Harker Heights a lead they would not give up. Bryan scored first on a bases-loaded walk with Alexis Rodriguez coming across the plate in the top of the first inning. The Lady Vikings wouldn’t score again until the 5th inning.
BRYAN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy