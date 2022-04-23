HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB sweeps doubleheader, postseason hopes still alive
ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The UTPB Falcons virtually need to win out to make the playoffs.
They kept those hopes alive by sweeping the West Texas A&M Buffalos in a home doubleheader 4-1 and 4-3.
