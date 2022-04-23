Shadyside’s Francis Signs To Continue Baseball Career
SHADYSIDE, OHIO – (WTRF) – Shadyside’s Rhys Francis signed Friday to continue his academic and baseball careers at Oakland University in Michigan.
Francis plans to study criminal justice.
