NXT Level Up Results (4/22): Fallon Henley, Bodhi Hayward, And More In Action

Yulisa Leon talks about her road to becoming a wrestler and what inspired her to join the business. Prior to joining NXT on February 26, 2021, as a part of the February 2021 Class of the WWE Performance Center Recruits, Leon was a prolific Power-lifting champion, winning three gold medals and even trained to be a part of the Mexican Power-lifting Team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. She is also a second-generation wrestler, being the daughter of former CMLL Wrestler El Bronco, and she discussed a bit of what got her into the business and achieving a WWE Landmark.
