3 injured after fire breaks out inside Brooklyn home
Three people, including two firefighters, were injured after a fire broke out inside a home in Brooklyn. The fire started just after 9 p.m. on 4301 10th Ave in Borough Park. Firefighters worked to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. ALSO READ | Handyman David Bonola arrested in case of murdered Queens mother stabbed more than 55 times
Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal.
