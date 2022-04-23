ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Light amount of rain Friday sets record for this date

By Candy Cáceres
 1 day ago

Kern County on Saturday will see lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions as a warmup begins to build up over the region this weekend. Temperatures in the valley floor will be near 90 degrees by Monday.

So far, the latest rain totals reflect an accumulation of .39″ for Bakersfield, pretty on track to what we were expecting. On Friday, we set a new daily precipitation record breaking the existing one of .15″ set back in 1915.

The mountains and the Kern River Valley will see a high in the upper 50s and 60s and a fair amount of sunshine. By Sunday, we warm up another 10 degrees near 70s, then closer to 80s by Monday.

Breezy conditions will prevail in the mountains and deserts with gusts reaching close to 25 mph. Air quality will be good Saturday.

