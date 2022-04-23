ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bohm, Harper lead Phillies, snap Brewers' 4-game win string

By AARON BRACY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6uOM_0fHl3TIz00

Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, Bryce Harper got two key hits and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Milwaukee 4-2 Friday night, stopping the Brewers’ four-game winning streak.

Jean Segura, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto also had two hits each for Philadelphia, which won for just the third time in 10 games.

Former Philadelphia fan favorite Andrew McCutchen doubled and drove in a run for the Brewers.

Harper batted third as the designated hitter once again after an MRI showed a strain in his right elbow. The reigning NL MVP, who hasn’t played right field in five straight games, first injured his elbow on April 11. He won’t throw again until Tuesday, though he doesn’t experience discomfort at the plate.

Harper started the Phillies’ rally in the eighth with a single, and Castellanos and Realmuto followed with singles to load the bases against Aaron Ashby (0-2). Ashby fanned Kyle Schwarber for the first out, and then was lifted for Brad Boxberger.

Bohm drove Boxberger’s 2-2 pitch to the opposite field in right to score Harper and Castellanos and put Philadelphia in front 3-2. He went with the pitch and didn’t try to do too much.

“Those are the situations, less is more,” Bohm said.

Bohm was caught on camera using an expletive earlier this season to describe playing in Philadelphia while getting booed during a three-error game. He apologized afterward, received a standing ovation the following day and once again was embraced with loud cheers after his clutch hit.

“Very cool,” he said.

The hit gave Bohm nine RBIs, which is second on the Phillies behind Harper’s 11. Bohm is batting a team-best .440.

“He’s been great all year for us,” Harper said. “What an at-bat for us in (the eighth) inning.”

Johan Camargo followed with an RBI single.

Corey Knebel pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in as many opportunities.

Nick Nelson (1-0) didn’t allow a run in the eighth.

Milwaukee went in front 2-1 in the seventh. Mike Brosseau walked and Victor Caratini singled to start the frame, and both advanced on Jose Alvarado’s wild pitch. Brosseau scored on McCutchen’s sacrifice fly.

McCutchen started the game with a double that ended a 10-pitch at-bat. A single and error followed to load the bases with no outs, but Ranger Suarez escaped the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout. Suarez gave up a run on four hits in 4 ⅔ innings.

“Didn’t cash in on our opportunities,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

FREDDY IN FORM

After two shaky starts to begin the season, Freddy Peralta looked more like his 2021 All-Star form while allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings. The 25-year-old right-hander dropped his ERA from 11.57 to 7.5.

“As the game went on, he got better and better,” Counsell said.

CLAPS FOR CUTCH

McCutchen had 47 homers and 143 RBIs in 260 games for the Phillies during the past three seasons. He received a warm ovation from the crowd of 29,285 upon his introduction in the first inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: INF Luis Arias (left quad strain) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi on Saturday. … 2B Kolten Wong was replaced in the third inning due to a stomach illness.

Phillies: OF Odubel Herrera (strained right oblique) was activated from the injured list. He started in center field and went 0 for 2 with a strikeout. Simon Muzziotti was optioned to Double-A Reading to make room for Herrera.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Adrian Houser (0-2, 2.89) opposes Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (0-2, 9.39) in the second game of the three-game set on Saturday afternoon.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers on the hot seat this season

Who are five managers that find themselves on the hot seat this season?. Every member of an organization plays key roles in their team’s successes and/or failures during your average MLB season. Unfortunately, there’s usually only one person whose job is automatically in jeopardy once a team starts struggling.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees prospect steal from Nick Nelson trade off to red-hot start

New York Yankees prospect TJ Rumfield began 2022 anonymously, but his bat has done plenty of talking thus far at High-A Hudson Valley. And while questions of sustainability are always valid, would it shock anyone if another middle-infield prospect followed in Josh Smith and Anthony Volpe’s footsteps and leveled up after spending time in the Yankees’ workshop?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Mike Brosseau
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Alec Bohm
numberfire.com

Roberto Perez not in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. In 38 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .242 batting average with a .706 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Phillies face Brewers, look to extend modest win streak

The Philadelphia Phillies proved they don’t need to hit home runs to be successful. While they boast a potent lineup, they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Friday thanks to a five-hit, three-run eighth inning. Alec Bohm’s two-run single to right field was the difference. The Phillies will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

The Philadelphia Phillies know you think they can't field -- Here's how they plan to win anyway

Dave Dombrowski knew the moment could go one of two ways. On April 11, 25-year-old third baseman Alec Bohm had made three errors in a game against the New York Mets, and the Philly crowd was showering him with boos. After Bohm was caught on camera mouthing 'I f---ing hate this place," the Philadelphia Phillies president was hopeful the leadership he acquired in the offseason would show up.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Phillies#Mri
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Could the Phillies safety-signing Johan Camargo start?

As the Philadelphia Phillies trudged back from Denver with a 5-8 record after 13 games, the mainstream media struggled to find a theme to fill up their digital space. J.T.Realmuto was supposed to get a day off. The Phillies pitchers – shocker – were really pretty bad, but they couldn’t quite say that.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson riding pine for Brewers versus Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson is taking a seat after starting the last four games. Michael Brosseau is replacing Peterson on third base and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Brosseau for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies' Bryce Harper would have been placed on IL if not for universal DH

An MRI on Bryce Harper’s injured right elbow came back clean, but it will still be a few days before he can take the field again, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. In fact, if it weren’t for the designated hitter now being a part of the National League, Harper would have been placed on the injured list, Gelb notes. He will stay on the roster and in the lineup as the designated hitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Wood, four Giants relievers stifle Nationals in 5-2 win

WASHINGTON -- — Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco's bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

619K+
Followers
149K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy