Rogers, AR

Walmart AMP kicks off 2022 concert season with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The concert season kicked off April 22 in Rogers. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats took the stage at the Walmart AMP.

The performance was the first of 38 announced for the summer season with big names like Tim McGraw, Jimmy Buffett, and Halsey set to take the stage.

Many of the fans ahead of the show said they couldn’t wait for the music to start.

“Feels great to get out,” said Steven Ipsem of Missouri. “We’re going to have some fun tonight.”

“It feels awesome to get out, be amongst other people without, you know, too much worries,” said Dave Ipsem of Missouri.

“Outside and music. How do you beat it?” Dennis Senko said. “You’re free again. I need it. I grew up on it.”

“I love sitting in the lawn and being able to watch it, and then you can go get up and get food or drink or t-shirts or whatever,” Angie Goeden said. “It’s just a good atmosphere.”

“We’ve got a wide variety of shows which is what we always try to do, try to get something that fits everybody’s interest and needs,” said Jennifer Wilson with Walmart AMP.

If you plan on going to any of the shows this season, here are some things you’ll need to know before heading out to the AMP.

The box office accepts cash, but once you’re inside the venue, everything from concessions to merchandise sales is cashless. So, make sure you have your credit or debit card, Google Pay and Apple Pay are also accepted.

The AMP has a clear bag policy usually seen at sporting events. Be prepared to walk through metal detectors at the entrance.

Umbrellas are also not allowed, but ponchos are.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

5NEWS

What to know ahead of the Garth Brooks concert in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Around 80,000 people will be in Fayetteville to watch county music legend Garth Brooks hit the stage at Razorback Stadium this weekend. To make sure you're ready for The Dance, we've made a list of all the things to know before you head out with your Friends in Low Places this Saturday, April 23.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
5NEWS

What to know before heading to a show at the Walmart AMP this year

ROGERS, Ark — The Walmart AMP has updated a few of its policies ahead of its upcoming concert season. The Rogers music venue will now be completely cashless, so make sure you have a debit or credit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay ready to go. This policy applies to everything inside the venue, including concession and merchandise stands.
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Finding a Family: Malena

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Whenever 12-year-old Malena’s around it’s never a dull moment. “Sup dudes,” she said as she looked directly into the camera as she was getting ready to be interviewed about what kind of family she hopes to have someday. Malena is eligible for adoption through the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

7 Country Artists You Must See at Magic Springs This Summer

Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark in Hot Springs, Arkansas is getting ready to open for the 2022 season on May 7. The new season at Magic Springs promises to bring you lots of thrilling rides, food, and live entertainment including this year a mystifying magic show from world-renowned magician Maxwell Blade. Right now is the time to get your season pass so you can check out all the live entertainment and concerts for free. Each season pass comes with free parking, a free friend ticket, and a souvenir bottle for the price of one day's admission but you only have until May 31, to get this deal.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
KHBS

Garth Brooks speaks with 40/29 News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Country music legend Garth Brooks spoke with 40/29 News ahead of his show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. With nearly 80,000 people expected to attend Saturday's show, it could be one of, if not, the biggest event ever here at Razorback Stadium. "I think the reason why we...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

