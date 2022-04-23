Weather Blog: Hit or miss showers this weekend
Tonight: Mostly clear with temperature dipping back into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s
Saturday: More sunshine to start, with increasing clouds, and a few spot showers especially over the North Country as we head towards lunch time. Nothing terribly heavy with temperatures climbing into the lower 50’s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a few morning showers, and decreasing clouds by late afternoon early evening. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s
Have a great weekend!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley
