New Orleans, LA

Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes ejected for hit on Suns' Jae Crowder; see the play

By Jeff Nowak
 1 day ago

The Pelicans were hanging tough with the Suns in Game 3 of the first-round series, but they had to play a majority of the game without Jaxson Hayes.

That's because the third-year forward was ejected after a hit during the second quarter against Jae Crowder was upgraded to a flagrant-2, which merits an ejection.

Crowder took exception the hit and went after Hayes at midcourt to let him know about it, which earned the Suns forward his own technical. The Pelicans and Suns had been trading the lead back and forth in a pivotal Game 3 of a tied series. Hayes night ended with 11 minutes played, 4 points and 1 rebound.

Did you think the hit deserved merited an ejection?

