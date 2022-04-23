Rock Hill’s 10-day ‘Come See Me’ Festival begins

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the biggest festivals in South Carolina is back this year with fewer COVID restrictions.

The ‘Come See Me’ festival in Rock Hill drew a big crowd that came out on the first night of the 10-day event.

“Happy!” one child exclaimed.

“I like the festival,” another excited festival goer chimed in.

These kids summed up the emotions flowing through Main Street during the ‘Come See Me’ festival.

“We went on this little stamp hunt, and we got prizes at the end, and then we went to do chalk and it was really fun,” one festival-goer said.

Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis said 2022 will look different from last year.

“So, we’re going to have more events, we’re going to have more people coming out, fewer restrictions, you know with no masks, people are out here right now, you can look around and see there’s tons of people. Tons of young kids and they’re already interreacting and that’s something you didn’t see last year,” he said.

Chavis said the department came up with a plan to ensure the safety of festival-goers.

“Our patrol division is still fully functional. We don’t have any reassignments to patrol and we’re not moving any personnel from other divisions to say, ‘Hey go work patrol right now.’ For events like this, it’s actually overtime assignments that get posted, and the officer volunteers to come out here and work,” Chavis said.

Kids and adults alike took part in several events including sidewalk chalk on Main Street.

Heather Johnson is a dentist in Rock Hill. She came out to enjoy the festivities by drawing.

“I do this every year. It’s just so fun, all the kids come around me, they’re like ‘How’d you do that?’ and it’s just fun. It inspires them, they go off and do something fun instead of like hopscotch or something,” Johnson said.

She drew a masterpiece.

“I’m trying to draw a hole in the asphalt, and it’s filled with water and there’s a frog beginning to emerge. So, I’m almost done, I’ve got some ripples and stuff to really bring the water to life,” she said.

For more information about this year’s ‘Come See Me’ festival, please click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.