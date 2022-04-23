Preston Murphy Jr. Commits To University of New Orleans

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – Jay Wright did his best to keep his emotions attuned as he formally announced his retirement as Villanova’s basketball coach. He was joined by his successor, Kyle Neptune, Villanova President Father Peter Donohue, and ‘Nova athletic director Mark Jackson. “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. Patti and I will be part of this community forever,” Wright said. It was just a few weeks ago that the Villanova Wildcats were knocking on the doorstep of a third national championship under Wright, which left many jaws dropped when news broke of his retirement Wednesday night. “What Patty and I want this...

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO