Boston, MA

Zohorna Scores Twice To Lead Penguins Past P-Bruins Friday

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 1 day ago

Radim Zohorna scoring two goals, including one late in...

www.abc6.com

FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Updated playoff scenarios, standings, first-round matchups for Bruins

There's one week left in the NHL regular season and the Boston Bruins could mathematically finish in four different spots in the Eastern Conference standings. The most realistic spots are third place in the Atlantic Division, and the first and second wild card berths. Boston still hasn't mathematically been eliminated from second place in the division, but the odds of the B's climbing that high are incredibly slim.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur. The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

DeSmith has 52 saves, Guentzel scores 3, Penguins top Bruins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Thursday night. Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season, as Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Pastrnak With Goal & Assist In Return To Help Bruins Beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 39th goal after missing the previous eight games with an undisclosed injury, helping the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1. Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, which is jockeying for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Linus Ullmark made 30 stops. The Bruins had lost four of their previous six games. Mika Zibanejad scored his 29th goal for New York and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Tatum & Brown Lead Celtics Past Nets In Game 3, Boston Takes 3-0 Series Lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics took a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 109-103 victory. Again making things difficult on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their suffocating defense, the Celtics put themselves in position to sweep their way into the second round with a victory Monday night in Brooklyn. A loud “Let’s Go Celtics! Let’s Go Celtics!” chant broke out in the final minutes from the many fans in green who had seats in Barclays Center. There wasn’t much for the Nets fans to cheer about as Brooklyn faces a team that just won’t let them get anything going.
BOSTON, MA

