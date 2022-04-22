Red Bull Pilots and Skydive Masters Plan Weekend Plane Swap
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
2 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A pair of pilots and skydiving masters who are cousins are planning a weekend stunt to swap planes in midair in hopes of setting a new aviation milestone. Red Bull Media House is a global...
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of two Red Bull planes crashed in the Arizona desert during an attempted pilot swap stunt. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, one of the two single-engine planes used in the stunt crashed after it spun out of control during the demonstration. The plane reportedly crashed west of Eloy.
Red Bull conducted a stunt that involved a pair of pilots attempting to skydive into each other's aircraft mid-flight, and they are now facing a federal investigation after it went awry over the Arizona desert on Sunday. Pilot Andy Farrington, 42, and his cousin, Luke Aikins, 48, were each piloting...
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal authorities say they are investigating an extreme aerobatic stunt in Arizona over the weekend in which two pilots tried to swap airplanes in mid-flight. The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the maneuver, which occurred in the Arizona desert and was sponsored by Red Bull.
Flying on an airplane can be a scary experience for some who have a general fear of being in the air. Turbulence, take-offs, intimidating heights, bad weather and a number of other things can trigger anxiety and unease when it comes to taking flight. Speaking to the Daily Star, pilot...
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […]
The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
A 757 cargo jet manufactured by The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and operated by Deutsche Post AG’s (OTC: DPSGY) (OTC: DPSTF) DHL split into two upon making an emergency landing in Costa Rica’s capital San Jose. What Happened: The incident, involving a DHL 757, took place at the...
In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
FOR MOST of us a cruise is a once in a lifetime opportunity to have fun, relax and travel. But this passenger loved life at sea so much that he never went home. Mario Salcedo has lived on cruise ships for over twenty years and has no plans to set foot on dry land any time soon.
Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
One of the most enticing sights for an aviation geek is getting the chance to peek through the cockpit while boarding the aircraft. It does not take a lot to notice that the flight deck’s door is wide open while the aircraft is being prepared for departure, but what is the exact reasoning behind the globally followed procedure?
According to CNN, a Chinese company by the name of Space Transportation has announced plans to develop vehicles capable of hypersonic flight for civilian use. The proposed aircraft would complete a journey from Shanghai to New York in just two hours, traveling more than twice as fast as the iconic Concorde.
A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
On a JetBlue flight, every passenger turned down a $10,000 voucher to take a later flight to Cancun! Would you have taken it?. In the last few years, we have seen airlines be extremely generous with their voluntary bump compensation to avoid having to involuntarily bump someone and have to pay actual cash to that person. So, the vouchers to take later flights have gotten quite high – and still everyone on this flight turned it down!
It is amazing the things that pilots must deal with on a daily basis. Taking the lives of 100s of passengers in your hands every day must be a scary thing. Pilots truly must have nerves of steel to do the things they do every day.
Comments / 0