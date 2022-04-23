Lowe strikes out 10 in Bryant’s 11-2 win over Sacred Heart Friday
SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Collin Lowe struck out 10 batters through six scoreless innings in Bryant’s 11-2 win over Sacred Heart in the weekend series opener Friday night.
