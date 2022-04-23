Lowe strikes out 10 in Bryant’s 11-2 win over Sacred Heart Friday

WOONSOCKET — Last year, the Mount St. Charles lacrosse team won the Division IV title, the program’s first championship in 13 years. Mount hasn’t lost a step since the realignment put them up in Division II this spring. Playing fellow unbeaten Cumberland on Friday afternoon, the Mounties showed what it’s going to take to be a title contender this season. They put it all together in the third quarter, turning a three-goal halftime lead into a rout by the time the fourth started and, though the Clippers fought back, Mount’s eventual 15-11 win was never really in doubt.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO