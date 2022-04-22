ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Kansas River near downtown Topeka. Cause of death unknown

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The body of a deceased person was found late Friday afternoon in the Kansas River in Topeka, police said.

The person's name, age and gender weren't being made public while police identify and notify next of kin, said Lt. Ron Ekis.

The person's cause and manner of death remained undetermined.

Police were called at 5:32 p.m. to the scene at 901 N.E. River Road, Ekis said. Topeka firefighters were called to the scene to help recover the body.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown," Ekis said.

He asked anyone with information regarding the investigation to email tellpd@topeka.org or call the police department's investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128, Ekis said.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

Public Safety
