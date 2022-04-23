ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks take 2-1 series lead after commanding Game 3 victory

By Tobi Altizer, 1250 Am The Fan
1250 AM The Fan
1250 AM The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVYdF_0fHktS2C00

The United Center hosted its first NBA Playoffs game in five years for Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls on Friday night. With the series tied 1-1, the Bucks looked to get back in the driver's seat after struggling in the first two games of the series. The Bucks did just that and took a 2-1 series lead after beating the Bulls 111-81 in Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks are without F Khris Middleton for at least two weeks the team announced on Thursday. Bobby Portis took Middleton's spot in the starting lineup. Portis gave an immediate spark to the Bucks to start the game, and the Bucks looked much sharper than they had the first two games of the series.

The Bucks defensively were much improved, and they limited the Bulls' chances inside. The Bucks got the lead up to 24 at one point in the first half. Milwaukee got contributions from up and down the roster, and they got solid contributions from the bench. Grayson Allen came off the bench and led all scorers at the half with 14 points. The Bucks took a 60-41 lead into the halftime break.

The Bucks' good play continued in the 2nd half. Grayson Allen followed up a strong 1st half with more efficient scoring off the bench in the 2nd half. The Bucks shimmied their way into the 4th quarter with a 31-point lead after a Bobby Portis 3-pointer at the buzzer.

With the game clearly in hand, Coach Budenholzer began pulling some of his stars early in the 4th quarter. Both team's starters were out of the game with about 8:30 remaining in the game. Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza made his NBA debut in the 4th quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks finished off the win to take Game 3 by a score of 111-81 and take a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another solid performance with 18 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds. The Bucks had five players in double figures: Grayson Allen (22), Bobby Portis (18), Giannis Antetokounmpo (18), Jrue Holiday (16) and Pat Counnaughton (11). The Bulls were led in scoring by Nikola Vucevic with 19 points. After a 41-point performance in Game 2, Demar DeRozan shot 4-9 from the field for 11 points.

Game 4 will be Sunday at 12PM at the United Center in Chicago. The Bucks will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead heading back to Milwaukee for Game 5. For the Best Bucks Coverage, keep it tuned to 1250 AM The Fan all playoffs long!

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers used 3 emojis in tweet to perfectly sum up Bucks routing Bulls in Game 3

Aaron Rodgers seemingly tweeted out his reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks blowing out the Chicago Bulls in Game 3. The Chicago Bulls earned their first playoff win since 2017 after they defeated the rival Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 in Game 2 to even up their first-round series. After the win, the Bulls’ official Twitter account decided to take some shots at Bucks minority owner and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Alex Caruso Had A Stern Message For Bulls After Beating Bucks: "They Automatically Have the Advantage Right Now. Human Nature Effect. We Win, They Lose... Enjoy It. Learn From It. We Gotta Get Back To The Same Mentality."

The Chicago Bulls have recently defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, with the game finishing 114-110 in the Bulls' favor. The Chicago Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. There is no doubt that this was a crucial win for the Chicago Bulls,...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The United Center#The Milwaukee Bucks
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Appears To Take A Shot At Nikola Jokic: “Some Guys That You Think Are Guys Are Not Guys In The Playoffs.”

Draymond Green has been one of the best performers for the Golden State Warriors during this playoff series. While players like Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole have been garnering the headlines with their offensive performances, Green has been just as important, playing the role of the defensive enforcer. Green has been able to contain Nikola Jokic quite well, and seemingly even took a shot at him after the game.
NBA
1250 AM The Fan

1250 AM The Fan

Milwaukee, WI
51
Followers
126
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to SportsRadio 1250AM The Fan, Milwaukee's sports talk station. Never miss a story or breaking news alert! LISTEN LIVE at work or while you surf.

 https://www.audacy.com/1250amthefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy