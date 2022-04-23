Bucks take 2-1 series lead after commanding Game 3 victory

The United Center hosted its first NBA Playoffs game in five years for Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls on Friday night. With the series tied 1-1, the Bucks looked to get back in the driver's seat after struggling in the first two games of the series. The Bucks did just that and took a 2-1 series lead after beating the Bulls 111-81 in Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks are without F Khris Middleton for at least two weeks the team announced on Thursday. Bobby Portis took Middleton's spot in the starting lineup. Portis gave an immediate spark to the Bucks to start the game, and the Bucks looked much sharper than they had the first two games of the series.

The Bucks defensively were much improved, and they limited the Bulls' chances inside. The Bucks got the lead up to 24 at one point in the first half. Milwaukee got contributions from up and down the roster, and they got solid contributions from the bench. Grayson Allen came off the bench and led all scorers at the half with 14 points. The Bucks took a 60-41 lead into the halftime break.

The Bucks' good play continued in the 2nd half. Grayson Allen followed up a strong 1st half with more efficient scoring off the bench in the 2nd half. The Bucks shimmied their way into the 4th quarter with a 31-point lead after a Bobby Portis 3-pointer at the buzzer.

With the game clearly in hand, Coach Budenholzer began pulling some of his stars early in the 4th quarter. Both team's starters were out of the game with about 8:30 remaining in the game. Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza made his NBA debut in the 4th quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks finished off the win to take Game 3 by a score of 111-81 and take a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another solid performance with 18 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds. The Bucks had five players in double figures: Grayson Allen (22), Bobby Portis (18), Giannis Antetokounmpo (18), Jrue Holiday (16) and Pat Counnaughton (11). The Bulls were led in scoring by Nikola Vucevic with 19 points. After a 41-point performance in Game 2, Demar DeRozan shot 4-9 from the field for 11 points.

Game 4 will be Sunday at 12PM at the United Center in Chicago. The Bucks will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead heading back to Milwaukee for Game 5.