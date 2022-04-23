Wapakoneta bops Shawnee in softball

Wapakoneta’s Aryka Watt slides safely into third base against Shawnee’s Bailey Bullock during Friday’s game in Wapakoneta. See more high school sports photos at LimaScores.com. Don Speck | The Lima News

WAPAKONETA — Crazy weather and postponements are something every high school spring sports team in the area has dealt with.

But not everyone has handled it as well as Wapakoneta’s softball team.

Wapakoneta pushed its record to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Western Buckeye League with an 8-0 win over Shawnee on Friday afternoon.

Every facet of the game was working for the Redskins. The offense produced 14 hits. Eight of the nine players in Wapakoneta’s lineup had at least one hit and five of them had two or more.

Pitcher Rylie Jeanneret threw a two-hitter, struck out 12 and walked only one hitter. And the defense was nearly flawless, with only one error.

Shawnee dropped to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the Western Buckeye League with the loss.

WBL leader Wapakoneta came out swinging when its first three batters – Allie Wilson, Addy Allen and Carlie Schroeder — singled to put a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning.

It added another run in the second inning and took control of the game with four runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth inning.

Wilson went 3 for 4, Schroeder was 2 for 4 and Aryka Watt, Emily Van Horn and Amber Schnippel also had two hits.

“I think this was our second game in like nine days. When we played Van Wert (on Wednesday) when we got on the field it was kind of like a rookie team. We had a few errors here and there and got the dust off,” Wapakoneta coach Bill Sammons said.

“Now we’re starting to get that groove back. With the weather being nice we’re starting to feel comfortable again with playing the game. Our team is starting to mature and staying loose and focused. If we do that good things are going to happen.

“The sign of a mature team is how do you take success. I’m hoping we take it and run with it. I think that’s what we’re doing right now. We’ve got a lot to improve but that’s a good sign,” he said.

Wilson said getting off to a fast start every game is a goal. “We’ve learned to come out and get ahead at the beginning so we don’t have to start coming back at the end of games,” she said.

“We’ve been starting to hit the ball quite a bit. We’ve started to get people who have been struggling to start hitting the ball and get out of their slumps and they’re stepping up.”

Wapakoneta has had five games postponed because of bad weather. “It’s been frustrating,” Wilson said. “We’ve had a lot of practices. We just take it to get better and when we get to play take advantage of it and just go hard.”

Kaylee Grant’s single in the third inning and Kyra Vermillion’s single in the fourth inning were the two hits Jeanneret allowed. The only hitter to reach base after Vermillion’s hit came on a walk in the seventh inning.

“Hitting my outside corners was very important and my change up was very effective in the last innings of the game,” Jeanneret said. “A lot of it is my defense. They really back me up and I really like having them behind me.”