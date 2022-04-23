Black Forest Fire Rescue to offer Rapid Wildfire Risk assessments to residents

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Black Forest Fire Rescue will be visiting neighborhoods in Black Forest to provide fire risk assessments.

Black Forest Fire Rescue announced on Facebook that firefighters will be performing Rapid Wildfire Risk assessments on properties throughout the fire district to help assess their wildfire hazard and mitigation needs. They will be providing each property owner a score card detailing the risk assessment of that property.

An example of a Wildfire Risk Assessment score card from Black Forest Fire Rescue

If you would like Black Forest Fire Rescue to perform a detailed Firewise assessment of your property which will provide helpful suggestions on how to make your property more defendable and survivable, you can contact 719-495-4300 or fill out an online request form here .

Black Forest Fire Rescue provides many helpful tips and resources to protect yourself and your property from wildfire. Visit their website at bffire.org to learn more.

