Black Forest, CO

Black Forest Fire Rescue to offer Rapid Wildfire Risk assessments to residents

By Ashley Eberhardt
 1 day ago

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Black Forest Fire Rescue will be visiting neighborhoods in Black Forest to provide fire risk assessments.

Black Forest Fire Rescue announced on Facebook that firefighters will be performing Rapid Wildfire Risk assessments on properties throughout the fire district to help assess their wildfire hazard and mitigation needs. They will be providing each property owner a score card detailing the risk assessment of that property.

An example of a Wildfire Risk Assessment score card from Black Forest Fire Rescue

If you would like Black Forest Fire Rescue to perform a detailed Firewise assessment of your property which will provide helpful suggestions on how to make your property more defendable and survivable, you can contact 719-495-4300 or fill out an online request form here .

Black Forest Fire Rescue provides many helpful tips and resources to protect yourself and your property from wildfire. Visit their website at bffire.org to learn more.

KXRM

Car crash leaves two Pueblo juveniles dead

PUEBLO, Col. — Two young people are dead following a car crash in Pueblo early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:24 a.m., police say a car traveling eastbound on the 4th Street bridge at Midtown lost control and collided with a second car. Officers responded and discovered two juveniles were dead and others were injured. Police […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
