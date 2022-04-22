ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe Gazette

H.S. Roundup: Piketon ends their losing skid with a big win over Southeastern

By Raven Moore, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmnLx_0fHkt4BF00

BASEBALL

Piketon 14, Southeastern 0 (six innings): The Redstreaks closed the door on their prolonged losing streak with a statement-making win over the Panthers.

They ripped off five runs in the sixth inning to end the game early.

Chase Carson was one of the team's most productive hitters, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Unioto 12, Paint Valley 0: The Sherman Tanks went full throttle against the Bearcats, shutting them out in the team's second meeting.

Ashton Crace led the team with four hits and also had three RBIs and two runs scored.

The trio of Trent Mettler, Connor Free, and Beau Blankenship made up for the team's hits.

Hillsboro 5, Chillicothe 4: The Cavaliers lost a heartbreaker on Friday night after Hillsboro managed to score two runs on a passed ball in the final inning.

Mason Brown led the team with two hits and two runs scored.

Minford 6, Waverly 5: The Tigers lost their second straight SOC II game after losing a close game to the Falcons.

Hunter Hauck served as the relief pitcher and in two innings, he struck out two batters. He also hit 3-for-4.

(Adena vs. Zane Trace was postponed.)

SOFTBALL

Adena 8, Zane Trace 5: After a tough week, the Lady Warriors got back on track after taking down the Lady Pioneers in a tough contest.

Sydney Foglesong was dynamic from the plate, hitting two home runs for four RBIs and scoring three runs.

Zane Trace's led the team with two RBIs on a 2-for-4 hitting night.

Southeastern 8, Piketon 2: Avenging their earlier season loss to the Lady Redstreaks, the Lady Panthers scored big in their team's second game.

In addition to striking out 10 batters, Erin Richendollar also hit her second home run of the season.

Piketon's Kaylee Maynard hit 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Westfall 10, Huntington 0 (five innings): The Lady Mustangs capped off a perfect week of SVC play with their shutout win over the Lady Huntsmen.

They scored in all but one inning with eight batters getting hits.

Lana Landefeld led the team with four hits along with four RBIs and two runs scored

Unioto 22, Paint Valley 1 (five innings): Scoring came with ease for the Lady Sherman Tanks in their remarkable performance against the Lady Bearcats.

Not one, not two, but three players hit home runs, including Avery Miller who leads the team with five on the season.

Paint Valley's Madison Thompson hit 1-for-2 with an RBI.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: H.S. Roundup: Piketon ends their losing skid with a big win over Southeastern

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Trojans win meeting of OVC unbeatens

PEDRO — A three-run seventh inning helped the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball team remain undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday. Entering the seventh tied 2-2 with their host Rock Hill, the Trojans scored three runs with two outs — giving them the necessary cushion to secure a 5-2 lead.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lima News

Baseball: Ottawa-Glandorf manufactures 5-1 win against Bath

OTTAWA — Carter Duling and the Titan one-hit wonders. Ottawa-Glandorf rode the arm of Duling and despite collecting one hit, the Titans defeated Bath 5-1 in a Western Buckeye League contest Friday night. With the win, O-G improves to 5-4 for the season and 3-2 in the WBL and...
OTTAWA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Cavaliers#Panthers#Baseball#Sports#Unioto 12#The Sherman Tanks#Hillsboro 5#Minford 6#Tigers#Soc Ii#The Lady Warriors#The Lady Pioneers
Orange Leader

SOFTBALL: Lady Bears top Lady Cats; BC rallies past Lumberton

ORANGEFIELD – Getting a pair of two-run homers from Shae Fontenot and Lexis Moss, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears wrapped up the District 22-4A regular season with a 6-0 victory over the Orangefield Lady Bobcats at Lady Bobcat Field Friday night. The Lady Bears finished the regular season with...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
WDTV

Ritchie County softball falls to Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County softball traveled out to Williamstown for a Friday evening matchup on the diamond. The Rebels tallied runs from Marissa Jeffrey and Chaslyn Jones, but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Yellowjackets.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
FanSided

Ohio State basketball hoping to land Nijel Pack

The Ohio State basketball team has utilized the transfer portal a lot since Chris Holtmann has taken over as head coach. In fact, half the roster was made up of transfers last season. Holtmann views it as an important part of the program’s identity and as making it better.
OHIO STATE
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
413
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy