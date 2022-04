NORWALK — The Norwalk High School baseball team couldn’t keep up with the top-ranked team in the state early in a non-league loss on Saturday. Facing Defiance — ranked No. 1 in the Division II state coaches poll — at Carter Park in Bowling Green, the Truckers fell behind 3-0 after one inning, and 6-1 after two innings in the 12-2 loss in six innings. With the loss, Norwalk fell to 7-4 overall ahead of Monday’s SBC Lake Division game vs. Sandusky.

NORWALK, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO