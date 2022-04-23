ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

VIDEO: Jaxson Hayes ejected over flagrant shove of Jae Crowder during Suns-Pelicans Game 3

By R.P. Salao
 1 day ago
What seemed like a harmless 1-8 series has turned into a testy tussle in the Western Conference first round. That applies quite literally in Game 3 between the New Orleans Pelicans...

