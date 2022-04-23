ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veach explains why Chiefs did not sign Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill

By PJ Green
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans now get a different viewpoint on the Tyrann Mathieu situation.

During Brett Veach’s press conference on Friday, he addressed what led to the veteran safety and the Chiefs not agreeing to a new contract. He led with how they attempted to agree to a contract before the 2021 season.

“When we approached him, our expectations were that this was a longshot for us but let’s see if we can get something done,” Veach said. “But totally understand his position and where he was.”

Veach then went on to explain that signing offensive tackle Orlando Brown to the franchise tag made signing Mathieu even more complicated. And the two sides could never come to terms.

“You have to be able to pivot and shift quickly and we did that.”

Mathieu is now meeting with multiple teams and has notedly already visited with the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I don’t think that he’s in a rush to make a decision, I think he has choices,” Veach said about the Pro Bowl safety.

With 12 draft picks, the Chiefs could bring in a rookie to replace Mathieu. While all may seem lost with Mathieu, Veach said there is a way for him to come back to KC if fate were to have its way.

“I think anything’s on the table.”

“He’s a player that we know and love and if there’s a situation that makes sense for him… certainly we wouldn’t close a door to that.”

In Tyreek Hill’s case, Veach said the wide receiver market set the tone that they may not be able to keep Hill on the roster. Big contracts for Las Vegas’ Davante Adams (5-year $140 million, $65 million guaranteed), Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk (4 year, up to $84 million, $37 million guaranteed) and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (4 year, $104 million, $70 million guaranteed) reset the market for top receivers.

It came down to whether to sign Hill or a veteran pass rusher.

“If you do that, how are you gonna pay Tyreek and then how does Tyreek feel about that? If you do the Tyreek thing then you’re limited in regards to your resources being able to be spent on defense plus the future,” Veach said.

“When we took a step back and we figured ‘well how are we gonna get better on both sides?’ That’s why we decided it was best for us and best for Tyreek in that contract so it was kind of a win-win in that situation.”

Even with the Chiefs signing receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, many draft predictions have KC taking a receiver and an edge rusher or cornerback with their two first-round draft picks.

Answers to all the Chiefs offseason moves will be answered starting with next week’s NFL Draft.

