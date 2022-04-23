ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Spring Hill ISD senior helps raise more than $1,500 for autistic student

By Madison Herber
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRGea_0fHkqnnc00

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Spring Hill ISD senior helped raise more than $1,500 for a student with autism.

Alexis Grubb met autistic freshman Louis Wolfe at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. When Grubb noticed Wolfe sitting alone in the cafeteria, she decided to befriend him. Due to his disability, it took Wolfe some time to get comfortable with his new friend.

Winnsboro ISD spreads awareness by celebrating students with autism acceptance fun run

“Being a senior here I knew that I could connect with a freshman and kind of let them enjoy high school… He slowly after a few weeks, started telling me his story,” Grubb explains.

Wolfe comes from a one-parent, low-income household, and his mom works day and night to keep the lights on. Upon learning this, Grubb knew that there was something she could do to help Wolfe.

“I wanted to get him supplies but I knew I couldn’t do it by myself, so I reached out to the Longview community hoping some people would rally behind me and help me and his family,” Grubb added.

Grubb made a Facebook post and received an overwhelming number of responses that left both her and school staff speechless.

“Just to see everything that they’ve done and how much he’s gotten, the joy in him from it. He’s kind of come out of his shell the past couple of days,” said Susan Curtis, an English teacher at Spring Hill High School.

East Texas Food Bank to open new mobile pantry in Palestine

Adding up all the donations, Grubb raised more than $1,500 for the student. She took the money to the store and bought Wolfe an abundance of art supplies. Additionally, she gathered money to buy gift cards and other treats for the whole family to enjoy.

“We are going to just take it out and just give it to his mom, as she needs it for gas, food, bills, trips and expenses. He just recently had surgery so I know that’s gonna help her a lot too,” Grubb explained.

She said that Wolfe has become a different person since their conversation in the cafeteria a few months ago, and hopes that this will show him how far he can go in life despite his disability.

If you would like to contribute to Grubb’s fund, you can donate via Venmo @alexis-grubb-6

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
Longview, TX
Health
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
City
Palestine, TX
Longview, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Longview, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman found dead in car at Lufkin Family Dollar

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — At 7:29 p.m., Lufkin police were called to the Family Dollar on Frank Avenue where a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle, officials say. When police arrived, they found that the woman was dead in her vehicle. Officials say that foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings. Police […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 arrested, including 2 minors, in connection with alleged burglary, murder in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) — Three people were arrested in Beaumont on Thursday, including two minors, in connection with alleged burglary and murder. On Thursday, at approximately 8 a.m., Beaumont Police, SWAT, Narcotics, Special Assignment Unit and the Criminal Investigations Detectives executed a search warrant, as well as multiple arrest warrants at a residence in the […]
BEAUMONT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lucky Kilgore College student wins brand new SUV

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A lucky Kilgore College student won a brand new SUV on Thursday. This was a part of the third annual Cruise for Success car giveaway. The event also included a crawfish boil in the Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore College campus. Ceremonies began at 11 a.m. when they introduced […]
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Autistic#Disability#Charity#Spring Hill Isd#Winnsboro Isd#English#Spring Hill High School#East Texas Food Bank
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Missing Rusk County 15-year-old found safe

(UPDATE) — The missing 15-year-old from Rusk County has been found safe in New London, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff thanked the public and volunteers in a Facebook post for providing information that lead to finding the teen. NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler ISD converts school bus into ‘Literacy Bus’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler ISD Literacy Bus made its first stop at Dixie Elementary on Thursday. The once yellow bus was transformed with colorful characters on the outside and walls of books on the inside. Students climbed on board the brightly colored bus to find books, games and bean bag chairs inside. “Our […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials pull man’s body from East Texas lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement pulled a man’s body from Cedar Creek Lake near Tom Finley Park on Wednesday evening. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man had been missing for a while prior to them finding the body. Hillhouse added that it appears the man had […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3rd suspect arrested accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters, crashing into Tyler PD patrol car

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A third suspect was arrested on Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters and crashing into a Tyler Police Department patrol car. 20-year-old Darius Reggie was taken into custody in Harris County and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges related to this […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jarvis Christian College announces name change

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College will be changing its name to Jarvis Christian University. In celebration and to commemorate the name change, the Board of Trustees and the entire Jarvis Christian family will hold a ceremony on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held inside the Smith Howard Chapel […]
HAWKINS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy