Firebirds fall in Game One as Owen Sound wins 6-3

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – All the momentum is with the Escanaba Tennis program. Last season, the Eskymos had a season to remember. They won a Great Northern Conference title for the first since 2006. They captured a D1 U.P. Championship, their first since 2007. It was the first time they accomplished both of those feats in the same year since 2003.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO