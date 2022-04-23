Firebirds fall in Game One as Owen Sound wins 6-3

BATTLE CREEK – Saturday finally provided some good softball weather in the state of Michigan. It was much to the liking of Kelsey Schmidt. The Dundee senior amassed 11 hits in three games as the Vikings finished 2-1 in the Gull Lake Invitational, beating South Haven 15-5 and Mendon 10-3 and losing 7-6 to Parchment.
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – All the momentum is with the Escanaba Tennis program. Last season, the Eskymos had a season to remember. They won a Great Northern Conference title for the first since 2006. They captured a D1 U.P. Championship, their first since 2007. It was the first time they accomplished both of those feats in the same year since 2003.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team took the trip downstate to matchup with Davenport on Friday (April 24). NMU started strong, but good second and third quarters from the Panthers led to a 15-10 win over NMU. NMU dropped to 9-6 on the season and 3-4 in the GLIAC.
Before the start of the season, the Huron League's boys golf coaches were in agreement that Grosse Ile was the favorite to win its seventh-straight conference championship. The runner-up race is where the competition would begin. "Everybody is vying to be competitive in that No. 2 spot," Airport coach Willie...
MUSKEGON – The Reeths-Puffer girls soccer team opened up the 2022 season with a 4-1 record thanks in part to the prolific goal-scoring prowess of senior Emma Martin. The playmaking forward for the Rockets netted a hat-trick against Zeeland East on April 14 to help power her squad to a 4-1 win and added another goal in a 2-1 win over Western Michigan Christian on April 16.
Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department):. Quinn Blanchard scored four times and Cole Shires three, as Novi jumped out to a 13-0 lead on Salem in Wednesday’s KLAA boys lacrosse match, and held on for a 14-6 win.
