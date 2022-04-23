ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Firebirds fall in Game One as Owen Sound wins 6-3

By Jonathan Deutsch
nbc25news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flint Firebirds led 3-2 just 38 seconds into the third...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Escanaba Boys Tennis carrying momentum into 2022 season

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – All the momentum is with the Escanaba Tennis program. Last season, the Eskymos had a season to remember. They won a Great Northern Conference title for the first since 2006. They captured a D1 U.P. Championship, their first since 2007. It was the first time they accomplished both of those feats in the same year since 2003.
ESCANABA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
WLUC

NMU lacrosse drops Friday contest at Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team took the trip downstate to matchup with Davenport on Friday (April 24). NMU started strong, but good second and third quarters from the Panthers led to a 15-10 win over NMU. NMU dropped to 9-6 on the season and 3-4 in the GLIAC.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Reeths-Puffer soccer standout voted Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week

MUSKEGON – The Reeths-Puffer girls soccer team opened up the 2022 season with a 4-1 record thanks in part to the prolific goal-scoring prowess of senior Emma Martin. The playmaking forward for the Rockets netted a hat-trick against Zeeland East on April 14 to help power her squad to a 4-1 win and added another goal in a 2-1 win over Western Michigan Christian on April 16.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy