Adkins enters transfer portal

After a disappointing loss Friday night which saw UK get no-hit, the Wildcats were able to win the second of a three-game series against Vanderbilt at Kentucky Proud Park on Saturday afternoon, snapping a five-game losing streak. Zack Lee would take the mound for the Wildcats for just the second...
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday. The Dawson Springs Independent School System posted a picture on Facebook of Calipari and UK forward Oscar Tshiebwe speaking in front of students and faculty.
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves honored the new head coach of Mocs men’s basketball Dan Earl at the start of Saturday’s match against FC Tucson. Earl is busy recruiting not just players but coaching staff, as well. The reigning Southern Conference champions were out at the Chattanooga Red Wolves match to celebrate last season’s successes and next season’s beginnings.
Oscar Tshiebwe‘s homecoming tour continues. Around lunch, Oscar will speak with reporters, and tonight, he will throw out the first pitch at Kentucky Proud Park for Kentucky Baseball’s series vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt. Oscar was supposed to throw out the first pitch at Lexington Legends Opening Day last night at Wild Health Field, but instead, tossed out some t-shirts to fans in the stands:
Comments / 0