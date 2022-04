CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. – Max Wagner’s grand slam in the eighth inning, his second home run of the game, lifted Clemson to a 6-4 victory over No. 9 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 25-13 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 23-14 overall and 10-9 in ACC play.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO