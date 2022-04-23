HS BASEBALL: Shores helps Rebels win 7th straight

Chase Shores 03/02/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Chase Shores didn’t need to be at his best on the mound to help the Legacy baseball team win its seventh straight game.

He did plenty of damage with his bat.

The Rebels’ ace hit a pair of home runs, Marcos Davila hit a homer of his own and the Rebels cruised to an 11-1 victory in six innings over San Angelo Central on a windy Friday night at Ernie Johnson Field.

The Rebels, who clinched playoff spot, improved to 20-7 overall and 11-4 in District 2-6A play by winning their third series in a row. LHS looks to sweep the three-game set when the teams play in San Angelo at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Shores, who once again had several pro scouts in the stands watching him, left after pitching five complete inning and throwing 103 pitches as the Bobcats (11-15, 8-7) made his work on the mound. Shores struck out eight and allowed the one run and three hits, but also walked five and hit a batter.

“Conditions had a lot to do with that,” said LHS coach Eric Garcia about what Shores faced on Friday night. “Any time you play in this kind of weather, you never know what you’re going to get. I’m glad we had him on the mound because this could have been a big offensive day where you outslug each other. We did a good job today of putting up runs and he did a good job of keeping them where they were at.

“He’s been sick all week. He was sick when we went to San Angelo (a 2-1 win on Tuesday) and he battled through that and played defense. He felt bad again on Wednesday, so he’s been through a lot this week. For him to come out and give us that outing on the mound, he showed what kind of kid he is.”

Garcia allowed Shores to come out for the sixth inning to throw one more pitch, before being taken out to a nice ovation from the crowd in what was Shores’ last home game on the mound.

“He deserved that,” Garcia said. “He’s done a lot for this program and he’ll be remembered for a long time.”

The Bobcats’ best inning against Shores came in the top of the first when they plated a run and had two hits and walked twice.

The Rebels looked like they would answer in the bottom of the first when the first two hitters reached on singles. But Central starter Ethan Green got out of it in when he retired the next three batters, two of which on strikeouts.

LHS got to Green in the second inning when Davila had an RBI double and Andrew Prado added an RBI single to take the lead for good, 2-1.

Shores then showed his power at the plate in the third inning when he delivered a solo shot over the left field fence for a 3-1 lead.

The Rebels broke the game open in the fourth with five runs when Davila hit a two-run shot to left and then Shores connected for a monster three-run blast to left-center for an 8-1 advantage.

Also for LHS, Andrew Prado was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, and Raymond Vasquez had two hits, two walks and scored a run.

“Any time you can put a win streak in this district, it’s huge,” Garcia said. “We set ourselves right where we want to be. We have a chance to win the last game of this series and then go into the last series hoping to finish out with 10 wins in a row. I couldn’t ask for much more out of these guys. They’re playing really well right now and playing well as a team. And they’re having fun and not putting too much pressure on themselves.”

LEGACY 11, SAN ANGELO CENTRAL 1, 6 innings

Central 100 000 -- 1 5 1

Legacy 021 503 -- 11 14 1

Ethan Green, Eduardo Luna (4), Garon Hart (6) and Reid Sampson. Chase Shores, Alex Kowalczyk (5) and Casen Yonts. W – Shores. L – Green. 2B – Central: Ty Casey, Jacob Charles; LHS: Marcos Davila. HR – LHS: Shores 2, Davila.

DISTRICT 2-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS

District Overall

W L W L

x-Frenship 12 3 18 9

x-Permian 12 4 23 7

x-Legacy 11 4 20 7

SA Central 8 7 11 15

Odessa 6 7 15 13

Midland 3 14 9 23

Abilene 2 13 6 19

x-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s scores

Legacy 2, San Angelo Central 1; Midland High 9, Abilene High 6; Wolfforth Frenship 9, Odessa High 6; Odessa Permian was open

Friday’s scores

Legacy 11, San Angelo Central 1, 6 innings; Midland High 10, Abilene High 9; Wolfforth Frenship 10, Odessa High 0; Odessa Permian was open

Saturday’s games

Midland High at Abilene High, noon; Legacy at San Angelo Central, 2 p.m.; Wolfforth Frenship at Odessa High, 2 p.m.; Odessa Permian is open