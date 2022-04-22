ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison's Jonah Lucas accepts preferred walk-on role with Marquette basketball

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 1 day ago
WEST LAFAYETTE — Jonah Lucas just needed an opportunity.

But it had to be the right opportunity.

The Harrison senior had gone to camps. He'd sent out emails to college basketball coaches expressing his interest.

But the offers he was given just didn't mesh with Lucas' belief that something bigger would come along.

Lucas remained patient, betting on himself and on Friday night, it was all worth it.

Harrison's leading scorer from this past season accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with coach Shaka Smart's Marquette program.

"I was really a late decision in this whole process," Lucas said. "Throughout the whole season I was just waiting for something that really stood out to me. Even after the season, it took a bit before they reached back out after I sent an email showing my interest.

"I didn't think it was going to pay off, but it did. Looking back, I am glad I didn't make a decision so quickly because this opportunity is so great for me."

Marquette, which has been to three Final Fours, most recently in 2003 with star player Dwyane Wade and won the 1977 NCAA championship, went 19-13 this season and lost to North Carolina in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Smart saw Lucas as a selfless team player who can help the Golden Eagles build off of that.

"He recognizes I can be helpful, whether that is in practice preparing the team or actually being a part of the team," Lucas said. "He said I will give you these opportunities. Him saying that, kind of truly meant a lot to me, especially with how successful he has been over the course of his career in college basketball."

Smart is 291-154 with eight NCAA tournament appearances in 13 seasons at VCU, Texas and Marquette. He took VCU to the Final Four in 2011 and also won the CBI tournament with the Commodores in addition to winning the NIT championship in 2019 at Texas.

As a senior at Harrison, Lucas averaged 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals as the Raiders went 18-7. Lucas finished with 1,052 career points.

Still, he wasn't a highly regarded college basketball prospect, but continued to work for a Division I basketball dream he's had since second grade.

"In the whole rankings spectrum, the whole age of social media, you see a lot of players that are incredibly gifted," Lucas said. "The attention doesn't always reach the full field, you could say. Just waiting and doing what you need to do on the playing field, off the playing field, in the classroom, the weight room, whatever it may be, just really took a lot for me to keep with it and continuing to better myself and believe I could take it to a new level."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Journal & Courier

