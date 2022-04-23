Pullman Police Department warns of suspicious man going door-to-door

This guy had no contact with law enforcement until after he went all Tasmanian devil on the police department door. Have you ever heard the adage, 'nothing good happens after 2 AM?' Moments like this crazy one caught on video prove that adage to be a factual statement. A 23-year-old Wooster Ohio man went berserk on the door of the Bellaire Police Department just after 2 AM last Friday morning. Security video shows the man just going to town on the door for no apparent reason. The young Ohio man body slams the door, elbows the glass, head butts it, and throws rocks at it. He would attack the door then walk away, only to come back and do it again. Over and over and over.

BELLAIRE, OH ・ 28 DAYS AGO