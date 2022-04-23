ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman Police Department warns of suspicious man going door-to-door

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePullman PD has received numerous complains of a young male with short black hair...

Pullman PD Issues Public Safety Alert in Relation to Suspicious Male Going Door-to-Door "Visiting" Area Homes

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department issued a public safety warning on Thursday in relation to a suspicious male suspect that has been making visits to local area homes. According to police, the man has reportedly knocking on the door of residences, and may indicate that he has a "gift" for you and could inquire about the schedules of other household members.
