Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that have an unusually higher run up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties. * WHEN...Late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While these waves may occur at any time late Saturday night through Sunday evening, the risk will be greatest with the high tide Sunday morning, which will occur around 7 am PDT. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO