Taunton, MA

Taunton police raise awareness of mental health issues

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 1 day ago

Welcome to the weekend, everyone! We had a busy Friday – let's wrap up the week by looking at the top stories of the day.

Mental health has been getting more attention and support than ever before. In law enforcement mental health initiatives, both internal and external, are paramount to protecting and serving. Taunton police say they have been paying much closer attention to mental health issues when going on calls. Hear some of the stories they’ve witnessed, and see how their job has changed, right here.

In the last 40 years there have been at least 12 instances where bodies and skeletal remains have been discovered in Bristol County communities that have never been identified — including two cases that have been ruled to be homicides. The grisly discoveries included the naked bodies of two infants, and four human skulls. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit will bring to bear the latest in forensic technology to identify each of the deceased, according to a release issued by District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. See how they’ll accomplish that here.

Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

