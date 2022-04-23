ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Cherry Creek Schools employee arrested in sex case

By Lanie Lee Cook, Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNRN6_0fHknwxm00

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Cherry Creek School District administrator has been arrested in a case involving non-consensual sex.

Brien Hodges, 55, was arrested on a felony count of at-risk sexual contact without consent, court records show. The offense is dated Nov. 11.

According to police, the arrest of Hodges is in relation to a crime that occurred in Englewood, and they stress it is in no way connected to Cherry Creek Schools are any of their students and employees.

Hodges remained held without bond in the Arapahoe County jail on Friday night. Court records show the Englewood Police Department made the arrest.

He is set for court on Saturday.

Hodges is listed as the director of the Department of Grants Management on the Cherry Creek Schools website .

A school district spokesperson said police had not notified them about the case as of Friday night. As of Saturday afternoon, police did confirm the arrest of Hodges to the Cherry Creek district.

Hodges is on administrative leave for the arrest on a felony charge.

Related:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Bond, CO
Englewood, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Kdvr#The Cherry Creek Schools
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide victim identified; investigation continues

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy