Cherry Creek Schools employee arrested in sex case

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Cherry Creek School District administrator has been arrested in a case involving non-consensual sex.

Brien Hodges, 55, was arrested on a felony count of at-risk sexual contact without consent, court records show. The offense is dated Nov. 11.

According to police, the arrest of Hodges is in relation to a crime that occurred in Englewood, and they stress it is in no way connected to Cherry Creek Schools are any of their students and employees.

Hodges remained held without bond in the Arapahoe County jail on Friday night. Court records show the Englewood Police Department made the arrest.

He is set for court on Saturday.

Hodges is listed as the director of the Department of Grants Management on the Cherry Creek Schools website .

A school district spokesperson said police had not notified them about the case as of Friday night. As of Saturday afternoon, police did confirm the arrest of Hodges to the Cherry Creek district.

Hodges is on administrative leave for the arrest on a felony charge.

