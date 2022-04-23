Questlove’s Hip Hop Brunch: It’s the recap

Dallas is home to some great food and drinks.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. Dallas is home to the new delivery-only pastry business called KEESH. KEESH was established by local chef Keith Cedotal. You must order in advance and can only order in certain Dallas zip codes. Cedotal will deliver you a box fine goodies, perfect for that weekend breakfast or brunch get-together. My two favorites were the cheesy hot pocket type treat and the jalapeno sausage and brie stuffed inside a poppy seed roll. KEESH has them for sale by the half dozen for $18 or in a pastry box for $25. There is no physical restaurant, you have to order online at keeshbakery.com. They only deliver to these zipcodes: 75206, 75214, 75218, 75223, and 75228. Delivery is $4.
Comments / 0